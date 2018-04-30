× After outcry, House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks on chaplain firing during appearance in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — House Speaker Paul Ryan on Monday, April 30 in Milwaukee said politics wasn’t the reason he forced House Chaplain Patrick Conroy to resign.

Ryan faced outrage after Father Conroy said he was asked to quit without being given a reason.

Ryan, who is Catholic, said his decision was based on feedback he’d received from lawmakers.

“This was not about politics or prayers. It was about pastoral services, and a number of our members thought the pastoral services were not being adequately served, or offered,” said Ryan.

Ryan did not elaborate. He said there would be a bipartisan process to choose the next chaplain.