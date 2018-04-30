“Array of classes:’ JCC Group Fitness is an important component of the JCC membership experience

WHITEFISH BAY -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center. The JCC now has "WIRED" through the fitness facilities, which is wearable heart rate technology that allows users to maximize their workout experience.

About JCC Group Fitness (website)

JCC Group Fitness is an important component of the JCC membership experience. With a wide variety of offerings, for members of all skills, this array of classes is a complimentary benefit to all members of the JCC. Led by highly experienced trainers and professionals — and ranging from high-intensity cardio, strength building, water-based training and mind-body — you’re sure to find the right class for you.

In addition to highly trained professionals in the group fitness field, our instructors are knowledgeable, friendly and motivating! Try Zumba, the hot Latin dance-based workout that is hugely popular nationwide or take a shot at Body Blast, Boot Camp, Turbo Circuit, Step Plus, Tai Chi, or Yoga.