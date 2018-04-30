Cudahy police ID suspect in case involving stolen girl’s library card; he has not been located

CUDAHY — Cudahy police said Monday, April 30 they were able to identify a suspect in a case involving a 12-year-old girl’s stolen library card, which was being used by a man who racked up overdue fees in the girl’s name.

Despite the fact that police have identified him, he hasn’t been located, police said.

The Cudahy city attorney is recommending a municipal citation be issued in this case.

FOX6 News first told you about the search for a man using a little girl’s library card on April 17. As of April 23, the family continued to receive hefty fines.

The family said they can’t believe what kind of damage a library card has done — left with fees they don’t feel they should have to pay.

It all began when Sha’kiya Hanson went to the West Allis Public Library for books.

“It’s all just crazy. I went back to look for it and it was gone,” said Hanson, of her library card.

Soon, she reported her missing library card to authorities. Police said a man was spotted using it multiple times at several locations.

“He doesn’t look like the kind of person who would do this,” said Hanson.

Police said the suspect used it in Cudahy to rent a thriller movie series totaling $250. In West Allis, he checked out a slew of books and movies, leaving the family with overdue fees. The bill from the West Allis Public Library alone is $475.90. They received pages of overdue notices from the library, and the family said library officials said they wouldn’t relieve the fees until they filed a police report with West Allis PD, which they did.

On April 27, we learned the West Allis Public Library removed all charges associated with the stolen card — after the official police report was filed.