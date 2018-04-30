Dangerous for dogs: 6 people foods you should never feed to dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It can be tempting to sneak a snack to your dog every now and then -- but be careful what you give them! Angela Speed with the Wisconsin Humane Society joins Real Milwaukee with six people foods that are dangerous for dogs -- and six safe snacks too.

1/5 of pet poisoning cases are from eating human food, according to nearly 200,000 ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center cases in 2017

Everyday human foods are the most common cause of pet poisoning cases apart from prescription and over-the-counter medications.

If you have reason to suspect your pet has consumer something toxic, contact your local veterinarian or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center immediately.

6 dangerous foods:

1. Chocolate: Chocolate contains a compound known as theobromine, that is toxic for cats and dogs. When ingested, chocolate can cause vomiting, diarrhea, high blood pressure, panting, seizures, and in some cases, death. Dark chocolate (like baker`s chocolate) contains the most theobromine, making it more dangerous than milk chocolate or white chocolate.

2. Coffee & Tea: The problem here is caffeine. Caffeine can cause rapid heartbeat, vomiting, diarrhea, hypertension, seizures, and even death. This applies to whole coffee beans, brewed coffee, tea leaves, and also coffee grounds. So be careful not to let your pup get into the compost pile!

3. Alcohol: The same effects that alcohol has on people apply to dogs, but the results are amplified due to their smaller size. Alcoholic beverages and foods containing alcohol can cause central nervous system depression, inhibited motor function, vomiting, coma, and death.

4. Xylitol: Xylitol is a low-calorie artificial sweetener in gum, candy, toothpaste, and other sweets. It can cause hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) and liver failure in dogs. Initial signs of exposure include vomiting, loss of coordination, and fatigue.

5. Grapes & Raisins: While the exact cause is not fully understood, grapes and raisins are considered highly toxic to dogs. Even very small amounts can lead to severe negative reactions. In the worst cases, consuming grapes or raisins results in sudden kidney failure for dogs.

6. Macadamia nuts: When ingested, they can cause weakness, hyperthermia, vomiting, tremors, and other bad symptoms, which typically last 12 - 48 hours. Other nuts can cause stomach upset because of the high fat, oil and salt content.

Foods good/safe for dogs: