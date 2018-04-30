× Dog alerts residents of fire in their trailer home, everyone gets out safely

TOWN OF BARTON — A dog is being credited for waking two residents of a trailer home when it caught fire on Monday, April 30.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the fire broke out shortly after 1 a.m. on N. River Rd. in the Town of Barton. It was reported by a neighbor who was awoken by a loud noise and looked outside and noticed that the trailer next door was on fire. The neighbor called 911 and ran over to the house to attempt and extinguish the flames which were concentrated on the porch area.

Officials say there were no working smoke detectors in the trailer. The trailer and all of his contents are considered a total loss. A second trailer also suffered damage as a result of this fire — however, firefighters were able to save that trailer.

The West Bend Fire Department was assisted by the Allenton, Jackson, Kewaskum, Kohlsville and Newburg Fire Departments. The American Red Cross is assisting with the displaced residences.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the West Bend Fire Department. Officials say it does not appear to be suspicious.