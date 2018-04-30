× ‘Everyone is in shock:’ Pregnant woman killed in crash, but doctors were able to save her baby

FLINT, Mich. — A crash left a pregnant woman dead, but her baby survived, along with two others involved.

The crash happened on Saturday, April 28 at 12:16 a.m. on Dort Highway and East Carpenter Road.

Flint police said a gray GMC Envoy was southbound on North Dort Highway while a red Pontiac Grand Am was eastbound on East Carpenter Road.

The Pontiac Grand Am failed to stop for the blinking red light and struck by the GMC Envoy on the driver’s side, causing multiple injuries to the driver, police said.

All victims involved were taken to Hurley Medical Center where Mackenzie Ann Monreal, 22, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Flint Police Det. Tyrone Booth confirmed Monreal was pregnant, but doctors were able to save her baby.

Police said Caitlin Tyann Monreal was in critical condition while Christopher McChester, 35, was listed under good condition.

The victims’ families were notified of the incident and were at the hospital.

“Everyone is in shock with what’s going on,” said Liana Witt, Caitlin and Mackenzie’s cousin. “It’s a lot to take in.”

Witt said what happened to her cousins Saturday morning is like a real life nightmare.

“She was so excited about this baby,” Witt said. “It’s a miracle that she is here and we’re happy to have her.”

Family members say she is currently in stable condition but needs help to breath.

Witt said Mackenzie’s twin sister Caitlin is recovering, but is still in critical condition and says it’s very hard on her knowing her sister is gone.

“They were good girls,” Witt said. “They stuck together in one thing about the twins is that they were always together. If I were to see them out. If I saw McKenzie, Caitlin was right behind her — vice versa.”

A GoFundMe page was made to help pay for Mackenzie’s funeral expenses and to help her 4-year-old daughter and newborn baby.

The family will also host a taco drive on Tuesday, May 1 to raise money.