Greenfield police launch ‘Passe Challenge’ after officer caught on camera dancing with young girl

GREENFIELD — After a young girl was caught on camera dancing with a Greenfield police officer at the police station — police have launched an effort to tighten the relationship between officers and members of the community — through the “Passe Challenge.”

Greenfield police on April 20 shared the adorable video on social media, with this caption: “Who can resist a little girl in a tu-tu who shows up with a sign that says ‘Passe with me?’ Certainly not Officer Dan Orlowski!”

In an update on Monday, April 30, police said they’ve “received a lot of positive feedback,” and they “want to spread these positive reactions to other communities.”

They’re launching a “Passe Challenge,” calling on police departments and sheriff’s departments across the world to show off their best passe as a way to promote community policing.