‘I love life, I love life:’ Milwaukee woman celebrates 104th birthday with friends 🎂

MILWAUKEE — She was born before World War I. On Monday, April 30, Milwaukee’s own Marie Polaski celebrated her 104th birthday!

“When you ask Marie ‘how does it feel to be 104,’ or when she was 103, ask her how she felt to be 103, she would say, ‘it’s just a number,'” said Gordon Mineau, a friend of Polaski.

Every day, Polaski takes the bus to the Beulah Brinton Community Center for lunch.

“It’s unbelievable. I just can’t believe people are so kind to me,” Polaski said.

On Monday, April 30, Polaski was the guest of honor.

“Wonderful! This is just a beautiful party!” Polaski said.

Polaski moved to Milwaukee in 1942. She worked in several factories over the years. The first, a candy company in Eau Claire.

“Well, I worked during the war too. I was an induction girl on the line for 75 girls,” Polaski said.

Through it all, Polaski has kept one thing the same.

“I love life, I love life — that’s one thing I do,” Polaski said.

Her friends said Polaski has an incredible way of looking at the world.

“From time to time as I’m visiting her, she’ll say, ‘Isn’t life wonderful? Look at how beautiful the sky is,'” Mineau said.

With her cake, Polaski offered a piece of advice to all of us.

“Live a good life. That’s one thing,” Polaski said. “Thank you, thank you, thank you. You’ve all been wonderful.”

Polaski said she’d like you to know that hot meals are offered daily at the Beulah Brinton Community Center through its Senior Meal Program.