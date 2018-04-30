× Mark your calendars: BoDeans to take Wisconsin State Fair Main Stage on Aug. 4

WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Monday, April 30 that the BoDeans will fill the final headlining spot on Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Main Stage. Huey Lewis and the News was originally slated for this date, but unfortunately was forced to cancel future tour dates due to Huey Lewis’ recently announced health issues.

All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets are $35 and $25. Tickets for The BoDeans with The Original Wailers go on sale Friday, May 11 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com, the State Fair Ticket Office and charge by phone at 800-514-3849. Print-at-home and mail-order options are available online, and service fees will apply. The Ticket Office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Allis and is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All Main Stage tickets include fair admission when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

The 2018 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Thursday, Aug. 2 – Sunday, Aug. 12.