LIVE: Investigation update into explosion at Didion Milling facility in Cambria, Wis. in May 2017

Medical issue forces Bonnie Raitt to cancel some tour dates

Posted 11:31 am, April 30, 2018, by , Updated at 11:32AM, April 30, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 18: Bonnie Raitt performs onstage during the Little Kids Rock Benefit 2017 at PlayStation Theater on October 18, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Little Kids Rock)

NEW YORK — Bonnie Raitt has pulled out of the first leg of her U.S. tour with James Taylor due to an unspecified “medical situation” that requires surgery.

Raitt on Monday posted a statement on her Facebook page (see below) apologizing to fans and saying the medical issue arose following her annual physical. She says the prognosis is “good” and a full recovery is expected.

The 68-year-old Grammy winner says she expects to rejoin Taylor for his tour’s second leg in June — which means the Summerfest performance should remain in place.

Raitt’s hits include “Something To Talk About” and “I’m in the Mood.” She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

Raitt asks that she be given privacy and “space to heal.”