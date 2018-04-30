× Medical issue forces Bonnie Raitt to cancel some tour dates

NEW YORK — Bonnie Raitt has pulled out of the first leg of her U.S. tour with James Taylor due to an unspecified “medical situation” that requires surgery.

Raitt on Monday posted a statement on her Facebook page (see below) apologizing to fans and saying the medical issue arose following her annual physical. She says the prognosis is “good” and a full recovery is expected.

The 68-year-old Grammy winner says she expects to rejoin Taylor for his tour’s second leg in June — which means the Summerfest performance should remain in place.

Raitt’s hits include “Something To Talk About” and “I’m in the Mood.” She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

Raitt asks that she be given privacy and “space to heal.”