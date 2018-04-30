× Mount Pleasant man, 25, on life support after motorcycle accident in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — A 25-year-old man from Mount Pleasant is on life support following a motorcycle crash Sunday night, April 29 in Racine County.

According to authorities, around 9:30 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the area of 59th Drive and Durand Avenue in the Town of Yorkville for reports of a motorcycle accident.

Initial reports were that the motorcycle had left the roadway and the operator became separated from the motorcycle in a field. Witnesses found the operator and reported that he was not conscious and bleeding severely.

The operator was taken by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa — where he was treated for life-threatening injuries.

At this time, Froedtert has advised that the injuries sustained are non-survivable and the operator is on life support per the wishes of the family.

The operator is a 25-year-old male from Mount Pleasant. Names are being withheld pending notification of all family members.

It appears that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The operator was also not wearing a helmet.

This investigation is ongoing.

At this time, deputies say there was another motorcyclist, on their own bike, who witnessed the accident. This witness is 26-year-old male, also from Mount Pleasant.

Through the course of the investigation deputies arrested this witness for operating while impaired 1st offense.