Packers release QB Joe Callahan

GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 12: Joe Callahan #6 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on August 12, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers on Monday, April 30 announced the release of QB Joe Callahan.
General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction.
Callahan was originally signed by Green Bay as an undrafted rookie out of Wesley College on May 6, 2016, and spent parts of the last two years on the Packers’ practice squad and roster, appearing in one game during the 2017 season.