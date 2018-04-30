Police: 16-year-old boy shot, injured in Milwaukee; day care center struck by gunfire
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, April 29 near 37th and Chambers.
According to police, around 5:45 p.m. a 16-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Police are looking for two suspects.
According to police, shots were also fired by the same subjects in the area of 37th and Burleigh — where a day care center was struck.
No one inside was hurt.
43.073368 -87.959719