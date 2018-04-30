Recognize this man? Armed suspect sought after robbing McDonald’s restaurant

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help to identify a man who robbed a McDonald’s restaurant near Howell and Layton late on Saturday, April 28.

Officials say the suspect committed the crime around 10:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as a male, white, 30-36 years old, 5’5″ to 5’8″ tall, 175 pounds and balding. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a gray shirt, dark pants with vertical stripes, and dark shoes with light colored designs.

PHOTO GALLERY

Call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 with any information.