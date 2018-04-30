× Report of possible weapon on campus led to temporary lockdown at Whitewater High School

WHITEWATER — Whitewater High School was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon, April 30 due to “a safety concern.”

Police said between 1:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., a call came in regarding this “safety concern.” Police would not elaborate on the concern, but said a lockdown was initiated, and students were kept inside the school until the concern was investigated.

Officials with the school said on Facebook it was reported to administration that a student may have a weapon on the premises and “a hold lock” was immediately initiated.

A thorough search revealed no weapons were on the premises. The lockdown was lifted around 2 p.m., and school resumed as normal. No one was hurt.

School district officials and police were following up with the student involved.