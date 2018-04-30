× Shooting victim dies 2 days after incident in City of Racine

RACINE — Racine police say a man who was shot at 11th and Grand Ave. on Saturday, April 28 has now died.

Officers responded to the intersection on Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. and found the victim shot in the chest. That man was taken to Ascension Hospital — and died from injuries suffered from the shooting.

Officials say little information was obtained from the victim in regards to how he received the gunshot wound. It is also not known where the actual incident took place.

No one is in custody at this time. The name of the victim will be released after family has been notified.

Meanwhile, Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.