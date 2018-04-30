Wind may have carried embers, fueled fire involving 3 homes in Kewaskum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEWASKUM -- Wind may have fueled a fire involving three homes in Kewaskum Monday, April 30, according to the Washington County Insider.

A FOX6 News crew was sent out to the scene.

A witness told the Washington County Insider a two-story home on Odawa Circle was completely destroyed, and the fire also destroyed the garage at the home next door. The witness said fire may have started under a deck at a third home on Edgewood and Jefferson. Witnesses indicated embers carried by the wind may have sparked that fire.

No injuries have been reported, but according to the Washington County Insider -- white plumes of smoke could be seen for miles, as far as West Bend and I-41.

