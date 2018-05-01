× 1 in custody after social media threat against students at Franklin High School

FRANKLIN — One person was taken into custody Monday night, April 30 following a social media post about plans to harm students at Franklin High School.

According to police, at approximately 10:10 p.m. on Monday, the Franklin Police Department was made aware of a social media post referring to someone making plans to harm students at the high school on Tuesday.

The Franklin Police Department investigated this complaint and determined it not to be credible.

The suspect behind the social media post was taken into custody.

The investigation is currently ongoing and charges are pending.