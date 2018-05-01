× Baby on board: NASCAR’s Earnhardt Jr, wife have baby girl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, announced the birth of their first child Tuesday on social media.

Isla Rose Earnhardt was born Monday night, Amy Earnhardt tweeted , calling their daughter “the best dream ever.” Earnhardt added: “Everyone was right. It’s a new beginning. Now everything I do will be for her and Amy. So blessed.”

She’s finally here! @DaleJr and I are officially parents to a beautiful baby girl, Isla Rose Earnhardt. It feels like a dream. The best dream ever. 💕 — Amy Earnhardt (@AmyEarnhardt) May 1, 2018

Everyone was right. It’s a new beginning. Now everything I do will be for her and Amy. So blessed. https://t.co/D2U0LxCORN — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 1, 2018

Earnhardt retired from NASCAR competition at the end of last season and will be an analyst on NBC beginning in July.