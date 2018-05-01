Baby on board: NASCAR’s Earnhardt Jr, wife have baby girl

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 30: NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series awards at Wynn Las Vegas on November 30, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, announced the birth of their first child Tuesday on social media.

Isla Rose Earnhardt was born Monday night, Amy Earnhardt tweeted , calling their daughter “the best dream ever.” Earnhardt added: “Everyone was right. It’s a new beginning. Now everything I do will be for her and Amy. So blessed.”

Earnhardt retired from NASCAR competition at the end of last season and will be an analyst on NBC beginning in July.