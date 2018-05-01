× Brewers team up with Miller Brewing to create specialty beers for Miller Park

MILWAUKEE — For the second straight season, the Milwaukee Brewers will partner with Miller Brewing to create specialty beers to be served for one night only at Miller Park (Friday, July 20 vs. Los Angeles).

Last season, Eric Thames, Oliver Drake and All-Star Corey Knebel created a single beer with the help of master brewers at MillerCoors. The beer was called the “Beerded Brewer IPA” and debuted at Miller Park on August 10.

This season, Fox Sports Wisconsin broadcasters Bill Schroeder and Matt Lepay will compete with Josh Hader and Taylor Williams to determine who can brew the best beer. Schroeder and Lepay will get together this Thursday, May 3, at MillerCoors to create their beer. Hader and Williams will follow on Monday, May 7 to craft their beer.

On Friday, July 20, fans will have the opportunity to vote for which beer is their favorite as the Brewers take on the National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers that night at Miller Park.

Tickets for the game start as low as $42.00. Only 1,000 total packages will be available.

As part of the ticket package, fans will receive:

Ticket to the game

Special Brewers mug

12-ounce pour of Schroeder/Lepay beer

12-ounce pour of Hader/Williams beer

A vote for who will be named the official Brewmaster

To purchase tickets, fans can visit Brewers.com/ThemeNights or call 414-902-4000.

Official beer names will be revealed in the coming weeks.