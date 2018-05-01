× Caramel Cone, Strawberry Cheesecake and more: Cedar Crest launches new line of frozen custard

CEDARBURG — Cedar Crest Ice Cream has launched a new line of frozen custard!

The pint containers hit store freezers on May 1 — with flavors that include: Butter Pecan, Caramel Cone, Mint Mackinac Island Fudge, #LUV Peanut Butter, Strawberry Cheesecake and Vanilla.

According to a news release, the new custard line was inspired in part by ongoing consumer requests for frozen custard at grocery stores. Although similar to ice cream, custard contains more cream, along with egg yolk and butterfat, giving it a smoother texture and richer taste, officials said.

Cedar Crest officials noted Wisconsin, and particularly Milwaukee, is known as the ”unofficial frozen custard capital of the world.”

The new custard line is a natural extension of the company’s current line of premium ice cream, sherbet and gelato products.