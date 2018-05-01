× ‘Case of the Mondays’ isn’t a thing at the pump: Turns out, it’s the best day of the week to buy gas

MILWAUKEE — The news on gas prices definitely won’t pump you up! Fuel costs are going up, just in time for summer. Crude oil prices are at the highest level in more than three years, and expected to climb higher, and you may feel pain at the pump during your summer travels.

The U.S. daily national average for regular gasoline was $2.81 per gallon, as of Monday, April 30. Crude oil prices hit $68.64 last week, the highest since December 2014.

Here’s something that could help alleviate some of that pain at the pump.

A GasBuddy study found the best and worst days of the week to buy gas in order to maximize your savings at the pump.

Turns out, “the case of the Mondays” isn’t a thing when it comes to pumping gas. GasBuddy analyzed gas price data from the period of January through March 2018 and found that the first day of the work week offers the lowest average gas price in 21 states, making it the best day to fill-up. Friday is the worst day to buy gas in 19 states, having the most expensive average.

A state-by-state analysis showed Monday is the best day to buy gas in Wisconsin, and Friday is the worst.

“Though there is variation in daily gas prices across different states, the consensus is that the earlier motorists fill-up during the week, the better,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

And pumping your gas earlier in the week means there’s less of a chance you’ll have to wait in line.

According to GasBuddy’s study, an analysis of foot traffic data at gas stations across the country found the pumps are less busy on Sundays and Mondays — with Fridays being the busiest.

“Our data shows that most motorists are filling up on not only the most expensive day, but the busiest. Having a tank of gas last until Sunday or even Monday each week can collectively save drivers $2.6 billion, and spare the headache of not being able to find an available pump,” said DeHaan.

The best time to fill up if you’re looking to avoid a line is Monday or Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.