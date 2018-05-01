× CDC report: Illnesses from mosquito, tick, flea bites more than tripled from 2004-2016

MILWAUKEE — Illnesses from mosquito, tick and flea bites more than tripled in the United States from 2004 to 2016.

That’s according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The illnesses included Lyme Disease, West Nile Virus, Zika Virus, Dengue Fever and plague.

The report says more than 642,000 cases of diseases from the bugs were reported during the period.

Tick-borne diseases accounted for more than 75 percent of the cases. A CDC official said people should take precautions to prevent bites.