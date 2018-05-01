× Days Inn offers ‘summer sun-ternship’ that pays $10K, and simply involves taking photographs

MILWAUKEE — Days Inn is offering a “summer sun-ternship” that involves traveling across the country, and capturing the sun “in all of its glory.”

The job will have you snapping photos in America’s sunniest cities “from sunrise yoga in San Diego to a sunset sail in Miami.” Photos will be featured on Days Inn’s website, social media channels and even hotel walls, as Days Inn brings “sun-themed art in nearly 1,500 hotels across the country.”

Your mission will be to seize the days, take beautiful photos of the sun and get paid!

You’ll be able to travel to select sunny cities for a month this summer — capturing as many photos as your camera roll will hold. You’ll receive a $10,000 stipend for your efforts — and paid travel expenses.

Amateur and professional photographers are encouraged to apply. You must be at least 21 years old.

To apply, you’re asked to send in your “favorite original outdoor photo” and tell Days Inn officials in 100 words why you’re the best person for the job.

The deadline is May 20. Good luck!

CLICK HERE to learn more.