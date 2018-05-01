× Dodge Co. Sheriff: Woman suffers serious head injury after falling from ladder struck by vehicle

TOWNSHIP OF WILLIAMSTOWN — A woman suffered a head injury in an industrial accident in the Township of Williamstown — just south of Mayville — on Monday morning, April 30.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office indicates the accident happened around 7:15 a.m. at Advanced Disposal on County Highway V. Officials say the woman was working on a ladder which was struck by a vehicle on the property. The woman fell about 10 feet and received a head injury.

The patient was transported by Flight for Life to a trauma center. She had serious injuries.

Also responding to the scene were the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Mayville EMS, Iron Ridge Fire and First responders.