Executive order: Wisconsin DNR gets additional resources to fight wildfires in state

MADISON — Governor Scott Walker signed an executive order on Tuesday, May 1 in response to wildfire conditions in Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service issued Red Flag Warnings for portions of the State of Wisconsin on both Sunday, April 29 and Monday, April 30. Out of concern that these conditions may continue, the governor has declared a State of Emergency in order to give the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources additional resources if these conditions continue.

In a news release, Gov. Walker issued the following statement:

“We are taking a precautionary measure in order to protect our state. By taking this step we are ensuring that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has the tools to combat the spread of any wildfires. We appreciate the tireless efforts of the DNR, the Wisconsin National Guard, and Wisconsin Emergency Management in working together to protect Wisconsin families.”

