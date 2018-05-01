× Guitars For Vets: UWM professor welcomes men, women who have served; classes help combat PTSD

MILWAUKEE — It was graduation day on Tuesday, May 1 for some veterans, and they were given the gift of music.

Guitars For Vets is a program that started in Milwaukee in 2007. It provides guitars and lessons for men and women who have served our country, and helps them cope with PTSD.

Professor Beverly Belfer welcomes the veterans into her class at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

For Marine veteran Ryan Klug, the focus on music is a nice release.

“A lot of background noise fades away when you’re in tune with melodies and music and it’s calming for a lot of people,” said Klug.

Yamaha Music donated brand new guitars for three veterans who completed the program Tuesday.

