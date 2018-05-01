‘Learn, grow, and go:’ Teens Grow Greens helps develop life skills through hands-on experience

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Weber's Greenhouse with Teens Grow Greens. Teens Grow Greens is a non-profit where Teens “learn, grow, and go.” During a nine-month paid internship, Teens develop life skills through hands-on experience.

About Teens Grow Greens (website)

Our vision is to grow Teens who are purposeful leaders in their own lives, the lives of others, and the life of their environment

The "roots" of our experience areRESPONSIBILITY, RESPECT, and RESILIENCY . These foundational values apply to the Self, the Team, and the Environment, and are integrated into every aspect of the program.