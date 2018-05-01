MILWAUKEE -- Alpacas are well known for their fiber and the products that can be made with it. Jonathan Gregg joins FOX6 WakeUp from Mesa Trail Alpacas.

About Mesa Trail Alpacas (website)

Mesa Trail Alpacas is a family owned and run alpaca farm in Southeastern Wisconsin. Established in 2015, it is a culmination of many years planning and dreaming. Now, we are living the dream. We are growing and expanding, from our colorful herd to our on site store to our custom fiber milling. Our breeding program will be in full swing this spring. Come see what we have going on. Tours are by appointment only.