Milwaukee police need your help in search for missing 11-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing boy.

Terrence Jackson, 11, was last seen on Monday, April 30 at approximately 3:30 p.m., on an unknown school bus which left the area of 53rd Street and Green Tree Road.

Terrence was last seen wearing a black, white, and red True Religion t-shirt, a green sweater, a pair of black True Religion denim pants, a pair of red low-top Converse, and a camo backpack. Police say Terrance no longer has braids. He now has low cut hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.