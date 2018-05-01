× One lucky player: $76,000 Badger 5 ticket sold in Racine

RACINE — One lucky player matched all five numbers in the Badger 5 drawing on Saturday, April 28 to win the night’s $76,000 jackpot.

The lucky winner purchased their ticket at Piggly Wiggly at 5201 Washington Avenue in Racine.

Saturday’s winning Badger 5 numbers were 01, 02, 05, 06 and 08. Badger 5 is a daily lotto game available only in Wisconsin.

All lottery winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize. A winner at this prize level must redeem their ticket at the Wisconsin Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee offices or by mail.

The jackpot is estimated at $21,000 for tonight’s drawing.

HOW TO PLAY

1. Each play costs $1 and you can choose five different numbers from 1 to 31.

2. The jackpot starts at $10,000 and grows until there is a winner.

3. Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the daily drawing.

4. Remember to sign your ticket.