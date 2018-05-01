Police: Person shot in eye by paintball near 51st and Villard in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after someone was hit in the eye by a paintball Monday night, April 30. It happened in the area of 51st and Villard.

This, after police issued a warning to residents following a recent increase in paintball shootings across the city — 66 since Thursday, April 26.

In just four days, police have responded to dozens of calls where individuals have been shooting paintballs at citizens. The incidents are not isolated and have occurred on Milwaukee’s west side, south side, north side and northwest side.

“A group of kids 20 and under, jumping out, shooting at each other, and a group of citizens doing their day-to-day business,” said Sgt. Melissa Franckowiak of the Milwaukee Police Department. “These paintballs can travel up to 300 feet per second which can cause pretty significant injuries to head and face area.”

Police believe these paintball shootings likely stemmed from postings on social media.

“A rapper named 21 Savage — who put this out as a paintball challenge called ‘guns down, paintballs up.’ He started the movement in an effort to stop the shooting in the inner city,” Franckowiak said.

Instead, it has morphed into something dangerous — and could have serious repercussions.