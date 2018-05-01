× Police seek vehicle that struck, killed Skylar Elim, 32, found lying in road near 37th and Villard

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help locating a vehicle connected to a fatal hit-and-run crash.

It happened around 4 a.m. Monday, April 30 near 37th and Villard.

Police said the striking vehicle is a Buick LeSabre, tan or silver, 1992-1999 model, which may have damage to the front passenger side and windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD.

Family members identified the victim for FOX6 News and said Monday they believe Elim, who lived in an assisted living group home, was walking to his sister’s home nearby when this happened.

“My feeling is, today I wish I could find the person who ran over and killed my child, because he didn’t deserve to die like that, so I just hope you all find him,” said Pearline Elim, victim’s mother.

“I pray to the Lord you all find him because that person needs to turn himself in because he knows he killed him. He knows who he is,” said Larhonda Elim, victim’s sister.

Skylar Elim was the eldest of nine. The youngest had this to say:

“I would like to know who killed my brother because that’s sad. I’m 11 years old and my brother’s dead,” said Portia Elim.