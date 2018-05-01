× Book it now: Racine County Parks reservations can now be made online

RACINE — Reserving a picnic area at Racine County Parks just got a little easier.

The Racine County Public Works and Development Services staff announced on Tuesday, May 1 that county picnic area reservations can now be made online. Just visit RacineCounty.com/Parks and click the “online picnic reservations” button.

Reservations can be made at Racine County parks including Cliffside, Root River Parkway, Quarry Lake, Pritchard, Sanders, Old Settlers, Eagle Lake and Colonel Heg.

David Prott, Racine County Highways and Parks Superintendent issued the following statement in a news release: