× Universal Studios Japan coaster stalls with riders hanging

TOKYO — Sixty-four passengers were left hanging in the air for up to two hours after a roller coaster made an emergency stop Tuesday at Universal Studios Japan.

The amusement park said the Flying Dinosaur rollercoaster’s two carriages stalled midway through the 1,100-meter (yard) ride, with riders suspended in a flying position about 30 meters (100 feet) above the ground.

Whoa USJ Flying Dinosaur coaster was stuck with passengers hanging in the air today (see video) https://t.co/xOOAx6Cbn0 — Being Kansai (@BeingKansai) May 1, 2018

The Osaka park, packed with holiday makers during Japan’s “Golden Week” series of holidays, said all of the riders were evacuated safely. The last passenger had to wait two hours before being brought down.

The park apologized and said the problem was caused by a motor-regulating device on the rails.

The ride resumed operation after repairs and safety checks.