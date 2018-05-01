WEDC grant allows MPS schools to expand their ‘Fab Labs,’ which offer manufacturing experience

MILWAUKEE — A grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is allowing two Milwaukee Public Schools the opportunity to expand their new “Fab Labs.”

Fab Labs offer an environment for students to learn about possibilities in manufacturing.

“It gives them an opportunity to try out these careers try out these ideas and get an example of that in their head and in their hands before they go on to what happens after we graduate,” said Allan Erickson, MPS.

Bay View High School and Barack Obama School are getting a cut of the $500,000 grant that’s going to 22 different schools in Wisconsin.

Washington High School and Bradley Tech received similar grants for their “Fab Labs.”

The money will help schools buy manufacturing equipment.