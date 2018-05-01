West Allis police ask for help in search for missing girl, Abigail Maduscha

WEST ALLIS — The West Allis Police Department is asking for your help in their search for Abigail Maduscha.

Officials say it is believed Maduscha, 16, left a residence near 106th and Dakota in West Allis around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 28. She apparently left without any money and no means of communication.

Maduscha is described as a female, white, 5’4″ tall, 140 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a zip-up black hoodie with the word PINK on it and blue sweat pants.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts or welfare of Abigail Maduscha is asked to call the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.