MILWAUKEE -- What does it take to become a Marine? Staff Sergeant Christopher Dixon joins FOX6 WakeUp to put us to the test.
What does it take to become a Marine? The FOX6 WakeUp team finds out
-
‘Their civilian life is over:’ Here’s how United States Marines are made; at the ‘Recruit Depot’ in San Diego
-
Take a look at the best and worst Super Bowl commercials
-
Future Forecaster: Meet 10-year-old Ethan
-
Future Forecaster: Meet 10-year-old Nathan from Racine
-
Future Forecaster: Meet 10-year-old Kiarra from Milwaukee
-
-
Future Forecaster: Meet 9-year-old Liyah from Wauwatosa
-
Future Forecaster: Meet 9-year-old Naira from Milwaukee
-
Future Forecaster: Meet 8-year-old Alicia from West Allis
-
When life gives you lemons: Check out these fresh, delicious recipes for spring
-
Future Forecaster: Meet 8-year-old Rylen from Richfield
-
-
Enjoy a little taste of Italy right here in Milwaukee, but where?
-
Cancer and a second opinion: Details on a new program being offered at a local hospital
-
Future Forecaster: Meet 9-year-old Elijah from Milwaukee