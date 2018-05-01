× Check your tickets! $1 million Megabucks ticket sold in Kenosha

KENOSHA — A ticket sold in Kenosha matched all six winning numbers in the Wisconsin Lottery’s Saturday, April 28 Megabucks drawing. Saturday night’s winning Megabucks numbers were 01, 06, 15, 22, 23, and 27.

The $1 million winning ticket was sold at Kwik Trip at 5800 31st Street in Kenosha.

The holder of the ticket has 180 days from the April 28 drawing to claim the prize at the Lottery’s headquarters in Madison.

Megabucks is a jackpot game played only in Wisconsin, with drawings every Wednesday and Saturday. This was the eighty-seventh jackpot winning ticket in Megabucks history.

How to Play Megabucks

1. Choose six (6) different numbers from 1 to 49. You will receive two plays for $1.

2. You must purchase your ticket by 9 p.m. on Wednesday or Saturday to be included in that night’s drawing.

3. Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible.