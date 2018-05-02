2 dead, 2 injured after vehicle slams into tree, parked car in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — Two people are dead and two others are injured following a single-vehicle accident in Sheboygan on Wednesday morning, May 2.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of 10th Street and Georgia Avenue.

According to police, the preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle struck a tree along with a parked vehicle. Two occupants of the vehicle died on scene — and two other occupants were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheboygan Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is on site and it is asked that the public choose a different route as the investigation continues.