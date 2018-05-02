× 3 men federally indicted for home invasion armed robbery on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Two Watertown men and a Reeseville man were indicted on Wednesday, May 2 for a home invasion armed robbery that happened on Milwaukee’s south side on Feb. 27.

Justin Gillis, 30, Amedee O’Gorman, 28, and Andrew Pein, 31, each have been charged with one count of Hobbs Act robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger indicated in a news release that the purpose of the robbery was to obtain drugs and drug proceeds. The criminal complaint indicates “O’Gorman and Pein armed themselves with a shotgun and pistol, exited their vehicle” outside a residence near 15th and Becher and committed the robbery. The complaint says “Gillis stated they obtained cash and three bags of crack cocaine, which they smoked at a Reeseville residence.”

Gillis is also charged with committing a robbery of a Kwik Trip in Germantown on March 3 — and attempting to rob the Village Mart in Jackson and the Petro Mart in Hartford on March 5.

If convicted, each man faces up to 20 years in prison on the robbery counts and a minimum mandatory sentence of seven years and up to life in prison on the charge of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Officials say this case is being investigated and prosecuted under the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a federal, state, and local law enforcement collaboration to identify, investigate, and prosecute individuals responsible for violent crimes in our neighborhoods. The Project Safe Neighborhoods’ strategy brings together all levels of law enforcement and community resources to reduce violent crime and improve the quality of life in all our neighborhoods.