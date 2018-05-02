Brain food: 6 healthy habits to fuel your day and increase your productivity

MILWAUKEE -- Do you ever feel like you could use a little more energy to stay on top of all your work emails, making it to every meeting and hitting every deadline? Whether you're grinding away at the office -- or trying to keep your house and kids in order -- wise food habits could help you get more done during the day. Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee to explain.
- According to a study from Population Health Management, eating unhealthily is linked with a 66% increased risk of low productivity.
- Fewer than 20% of American workers regularly step away for a midday meal, and 39% usually eat at their desks, according to a survey done by Right Management.