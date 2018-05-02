× Breaking: 3 MPD officers taken to the hospital after fight following foot pursuit near 51st & Capitol

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said three Milwaukee police officers were transported to the hospital from the area near 51st and Capitol Wednesday evening, May 2. A fourth officer was treated at the scene.

Officers were in the area to investigate a complaint — which resulted in a foot chase. A fight then ensued. We’re told the officers suffered minor injuries.

A suspect was taken into custody.

