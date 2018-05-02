Caught on camera: West Allis police ask for help to ID theft suspect

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are asking for your help to identify a theft suspect.

Officials say the suspect stole from a business around 60th and Greenfield. He is described as a male, Hispanic, 25-35 years old, wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt with black and white on the sleeves, and having a neck tattoo.

If you have information that could help solve this case, you are urged to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 414-476-CASH.