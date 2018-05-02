× Father arrested for OWI, child neglect after 2 children fall out of moving vehicle

SHEBOYGAN — A father was arrested for OWI and child neglect Tuesday night, May 1 after two children, ages one and two, fell out of his vehicle has he drove through an intersection in Sheboygan.

According to police, around 7:25 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of 8th Street and Indiana Avenue after a witness reported that two young children fell out of a van.

Officers were eventually able to identify the children — who were one and two years of age.

A short time later, they located their father who said he was not aware they had fallen out of the van.

The father was arrested for OWI and child neglect.

One child was treated and released at a local hospital — and the other child was transported to a Milwaukee area hospital for treatment of more serious but non-life threatening injuries.