Fire damages 2 buildings on Milwaukee’s east side, at least 10 displaced

MILWAUKEE -- Firefighters on Wednesday morning, May 2 responded to the scene of a two-alarm fire on Milwaukee's east side. A two-story home and a duplex were damaged as a result of the fire.

Crews responded to the area of North and Cambridge around 2:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story home completely engulfed in flames. The people inside that home were able to get out safely.

The fire then spread to a duplex next door. Those residents were evacuating when firefighters arrived on scene.

"We had a large amount of fire on all floors of the original fire building," said MFD Deputy Chief.

At least 10 people have been displaced. No one was injured.

"We have our fire investigator and MPD on scene right now, as is customary, checking it out, trying to find out where the fire started. It looks like it started in the back of the building," said MFD Deputy Chief.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.