GRAFTON — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in Grafton Wednesday afternoon, May 2.

It happened near 1st Avenue and Falls Road.

Firefighters say two townhouse apartments in the 10-unit building were on fire.

A plumber working on pipes in the wall accidentally started the fire. He called 911 — and suffered minor injuries.

Damage is estimated at $300,000.

