Hit musical “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” is taking over the Marcus Center

MILWAUKEE -- The hit musical "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder" is taking over the Marcus Center. Jonathon Gregg spent the morning at Hotel Madrid with some ingredients to the show.

About A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder (website)

Coming direct from New York, where a most gentlemanly NPR critic said he’d “NEVER LAUGHED SO HARD AT A BROADWAY MUSICAL," GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE tells the uproarious story of Monty Navarro, a distant heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession by – you guessed it – eliminating the eight pesky relatives (all played by one fearless man) who stand in his way. All the while, Monty has to juggle his mistress (she’s after more than just love), his fiancée (she’s his cousin but who’s keeping track?), and the constant threat of landing behind bars! Of course, it will all be worth it if he can slay his way to his inheritance… and be done in time for tea.