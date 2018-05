× Homicide investigation: Woman found dead inside residence near 6th and Arthur

MILWAUKEE — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman, 54, was found dead inside a residence on Milwaukee’ south side on Tuesday, May 1.

Police were called to a home near 6th and Arthur around 3:20 p.m. for reports of a “sudden death.”

An autopsy will be performed in the upcoming days to determine the method of death.

MPD continues to seek a motive and search for suspect(s).