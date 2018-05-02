Man accused of firing multiple gunshots while high on drugs outside Meijer in Oak Creek sentenced to prison

OAK CREEK — A man accused of firing multiple gunshots while high on drugs outside a Meijer store in Oak Creek has been sentenced to prison.

Alexzander Schlieve, 19, of New Berlin, on April 27 pleaded guilty to three charges:

First degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent

Endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon (pointing)

As a result of the plea deal, four other charges were dismissed. In court on Wednesday, May 2, he was sentenced to serve seven years and six months in prison, and 5 years extended supervision, with credit for 143 days time served.

Oak Creek police responded to the Meijer store near Howell and Drexel on Dec. 11, 2017 for a report of a theft inside the store. When officers arrived, they heard gunshots coming from the north side of the parking lot.

Court documents show an officer on the scene heard “six rapid fire gunshots” from the parking lot and saw a man — later identified as Schlieve — holding a firearm.

The officer then said Schlieve fired another two rounds toward a car full of innocent bystanders who happened to be children. One of the bullets struck the rear passenger door of a vehicle.

The criminal complaint says Schlieve also pointed his gun at a mother and her 9-year-old son who has autism. The woman told a detective she got into her vehicle and laid on top of her child “thinking that they were going to die.”

Soon after, Schlieve was taken into custody. The Oak Creek police chief said law enforcement never fired their weapons.

Officers recovered a semi-automatic handgun from Schlieve’s right pants pocket, along with two loose .380 caliber unfired bullets. Officers also recovered six .380 caliber casings in the parking lot.

Proseuctors say once Schlieve was handcuffed and placed into the back of a squad car, he began to “kick at the rear window in an attempt to break it.” He then requested medical attention and was taken to the hospital where he told staff he had ingested Xanax, cocaine and heroin.

Prosecutors say Schlieve also sneaked cocaine into his jail cell after he was booked. Schlieve was out on bail at the time of the shooting for an open case in Waukesha County, and in 2016, he was convicted of several misdemeanors including disorderly conduct.

He’s charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer in the Waukesha County case, with a plea/sentencing hearing set for May 7.